Hide-A-Ride’s unique space saving design allows for you to reclaim your floor space while keeping your bicycle safe and out of the way.  Hide-A-Ride is also a great maintenance rack.

Ideal for storing bikes in tight places, where floor space is a premium, Hide-A-Ride requires no more space than the width of your hallway. Cluttered garages can be reclaimed with Hide-A-Ride.

Features of the Hide-A-Ride Bike Rack

Soft and tough Norperene coated frame hooks gently cradle your bike to prevent scratches.

SHOP NOW!
Print Print | Sitemap
© BCD Engineering LLC
Login

Web ViewMobile View

Logout | Edit page